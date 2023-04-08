Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $23.32. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trustmark shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 28,998 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMK. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.