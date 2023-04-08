U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.89. 1,741,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,758,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 116,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

