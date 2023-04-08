U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.23 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 74,965 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.