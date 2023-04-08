Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

