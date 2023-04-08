United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,665 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.