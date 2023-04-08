United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,129 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,810,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $54.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

