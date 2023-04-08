United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

