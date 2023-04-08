United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

