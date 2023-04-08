United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

