United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,396,740.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR opened at $227.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.