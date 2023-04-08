United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,396,740.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $227.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.