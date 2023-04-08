Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

