Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

