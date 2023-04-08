Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

