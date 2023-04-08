Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,213,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,241 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $49.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

