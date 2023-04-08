Vaughan (Tom) Kent Acquires 75,000 Shares of Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 75,000 shares of Ensurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$17,700.00 ($12,040.82).
Ensurance Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Ensurance
See Also
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.