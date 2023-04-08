VBI Vaccines Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 12th (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.86. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $467,671.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,440,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,480.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 899,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

