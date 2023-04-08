Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

