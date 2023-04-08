Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 326,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 600,429 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $14.10.
VRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
