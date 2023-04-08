Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 326,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 600,429 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veris Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Veris Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Veris Residential by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.