VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.09. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $126,578.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

