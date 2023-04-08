Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 19,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 479,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $950.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

