Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 18,780 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $400,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

