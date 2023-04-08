Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.82. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.