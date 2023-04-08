Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 3rd Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,027 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Visa worth $319,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

