Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

