Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

VC opened at $143.94 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.