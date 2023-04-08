VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VMware were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

