W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $688.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $641.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.06. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.