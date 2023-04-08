Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.