Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

