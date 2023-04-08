Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.34.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.