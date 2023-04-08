WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.49%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

