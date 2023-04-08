WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $178.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

