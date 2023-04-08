Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Webster Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,609 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.