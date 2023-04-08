Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $28.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

