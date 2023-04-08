Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $21.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

CRBG stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

