Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

NTB stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

