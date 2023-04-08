Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

