WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.