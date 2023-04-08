WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

