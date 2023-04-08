Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:WGO opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

