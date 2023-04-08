Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Buys 60,066 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 60,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $36,039.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares in the company, valued at $414,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Get XOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOS. Northland Securities cut XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

About XOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in XOS by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XOS by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.