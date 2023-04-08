Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $300.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $427.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

