Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

