Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $140,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.