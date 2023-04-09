100 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NEU opened at $362.70 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

