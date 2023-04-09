11,686 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

NYSE:H opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

