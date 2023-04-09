11,752 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

