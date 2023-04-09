14,097 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFBC opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $77.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

