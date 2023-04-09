17,374 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,302,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

