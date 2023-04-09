1,792 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

